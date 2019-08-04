|
|
Maria Teresa Castillo
El Paso - Maria Teresa Castillo (Tere), our beloved Mother and Grandmother, passed away on July 31st 2019, with her family by her side. She was born to Socorro Avalos on September 27th, 1947, in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua. Tere is survived by her daughter Gabriela Rubio; her son Enrique Frias-Castillo; her grandchildren Ana Cristina, Gabriella, Jacqueline, Jocelyn and Arturo; and a host of beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. Tere was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. Visitation ceremony will be held on Monday August 5th, 2019, at 5:00-9:00pm and Rosary at 7:00pm at Martin Funeral Home-East. Services will be held on Tuesday, August 6th, 2019, at 11:30am at St. Mark Catholic Church.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 4, 2019