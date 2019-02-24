Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Maria Diaz
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vigil
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
More Obituaries for Maria Diaz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Teresa "Tere" Diaz


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Maria Teresa "Tere" Diaz Obituary
Maria Teresa Diaz, "Tere", 79 passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert "Porky" Diaz and her son Gilbert Diaz (Lupe Diaz). She is survived by her sons, John P. Diaz and Rene (Rocky) Diaz of Dallas, Texas, and her daughter, Debbie (Ruben) Ceballos. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren, her sister Irene L. Ayala. She attended Jefferson High School, she was a homemaker devoted to her family. Tere will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Pall Bearers will be John P. Diaz, Rene (Rocky) Diaz, Anthony Sanchez, John Diaz, Jr. Ruben Ceballos, Sr. Ruben Ceballos Jr. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm, and a vigil will follow at 7:00 pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home on Carolina. Mass will be held at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at 11:00 am.
Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 24, 2019
