Maria Teresa Ornelas
Maria Teresa Ornelas

El Paso - Maria Teresa Ornelas 91, passed away on Monday June 1, 2020 peacefully in her sleep. She was born in El Paso, TX to Manuel Reyes and Teresa Armendariz. She raised 9 children while working at Providence Memorial Hospital for 33 years. After retiring, she enjoyed going to the Senior Center on Jefferson St. where she met many new friends and took Guitar lessons. She loved playing her guitar and we know she is enjoying it up in Heaven. She loved the Dallas Cowboys and faithfully watched them no matter what. Our mom could make us laugh with her sense of humor and at family gatherings, if there was "cake", she always wanted the "corner piece." She was the "matriarch" of a very large family and is survived by her children: Maria Elena Bencomo (Feliciano), Chicky Rivera (Fred), Rosie Garcia (Eugene), Diane Ortiz (Michael), Yvonne Fierro (Javier+), David Ornelas (Grace), Danny Ornelas (Mary Lou) and Frank Ornelas. She was predeceased by her son Alfredo Ornelas Jr. , grandson Alfredo Ornelas III, grandaughter Stefany Ornelas, and 9 siblings. Also surviving her are 16 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren, sister Pat Dunckhorst from Arizona, sister in law Alicia Reyes from El Paso, TX and numerous nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Chita who was mom's campanion for the past 2 years and also to Mr. Juan Lechuga and staff at House of Comfort who took extra care of her during her last month.

Services will be on Saturday June 13, 2020 with viewing from 9 am-11:30 am followed by a private Vigil/Rosary for immediate family only with Father Tony Celino officiating. Interment will take place at Evergreen East Cemetary with only immediate family in attendence.

Services are entrusted to Funeria Del Angel Martin Central, 3839 Montana Ave., El Paso, TX 79903, Telephone: 915-566-3955

Due to the Corona Virus social distancing will be enforced. Thank you for your understanding. Ornelas Family






Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 6 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Vigil
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
JUN
13
Rosary
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
JUN
13
Viewing
09:00 - 11:30 AM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
9155663955
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 5, 2020
My deepest condolences go out to you and your family, Diane, I know how much you loved your mom and did your best to care for her, my prayers are with you through this difficult time.
Debbie Eisert
Friend
June 4, 2020
Mommy, I miss you. The 8 years Bonnie and I took care of you 24/7, 365 days a year. Were filled with ups & downs. Those times are memories Bonnie & I hang on to. Saturday breakfast is my special memory. You loved my pancakes and as many times you repeated the same stories. Your excitement was contagious
and is priceless to me. I love you Mommy. Rest in peace Mommy.
Diane Noor
Daughter
