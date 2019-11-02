|
Maria Teresa Orozco
El Paso - Maria Teresa Orozco, 98, went home to be with her heavenly Father on October 31, 2019. She was a person who loved to spend time with her family. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Paul Catholic Church. She is survived by her sister Maria de Jesus Ernewayn and brother Alfonso Orozco (Inez). She had many nieces, nephews and dear friends. We would like to thank ACasa and caretakers Paula, Veronica and Juanita. Services will be on November 4, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel Central 3839 Montana Ave, Viewing 5:00-9:00 pm Rosary 7:00 pm. November 5, 2019 Mass at 10:00 am St. Paul Catholic Church, 7424 Mimosa Avenue. Procession will continue for Interment at Mt. Carmel Cemetery
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019