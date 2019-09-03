|
Maria Teresa Ponce
El Paso -
Maria Teresa (Beltran) Ponce, age 62, of El Paso went to be with our Lord Jesus on August 28, 2019 to join her beloved Husband, John Edward Ponce, her Mother and Father, Alfonso & Maria Luisa Beltran and all the friends and relatives that are no longer with us. She is survived by her only child John Edward Jr, (Magdalena) and her two beautiful granddaughters Jazmine Azaray & Georgina Marie.
Terry was born on September 17, 1956. She had a wonderful childhood and was especially proud to dance folklorico at a young age. She was a proud Bowie Bear and her friends lovingly called her Momma Bear. She graduated with the class of 1975 where she belonged to clubs including the Modern Dance Club and VOE. She served on several class of '75 reunion committees and continued friendships with her Bowie Classmates.
Terry held several jobs including working for the US Border Patrol, UTEP Bookstore and for EPISD at Crockett Elementary and Magoffin Middle School where she worked with special needs students and retired in 2013. She joined the Crockett and Austin High School PTA's where she ultimately became PTA President. She also worked for the American Teachers and Support Personnel (AFT) where she championed for high quality public education, healthcare and public services for students.
After her son (John) enlisted into the United States Air Force, she along with her husband became involved in the Family Readiness Group for the 204th SFS TXANG (Los Peligros) serving as the only parents in the group. As she would see her son off on deployments and missions, she became active in her church where she became an ACTS Sister at St. Pius X Church.
Terry lived an extraordinary life, one of selflessness, volunteerism, kindness, fun, and love. Her biggest accomplishment can be seen on the faces of her two Granddaughters; who know the importance of family and God.
Please come join in the celebration of Terry's life. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Martin Funeral Home Central with a 7:00 PM Rosary. Funeral Mass will be 10:00 AM, September 5, 2019 at Our Lady of The Light Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Evergreen Alameda Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 3, 2019