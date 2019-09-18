|
Maria Tosky Warren
El Paso - Maria Warren, 84, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019. Maria Warren was born in Inde Durango, Mexico on December 10, 1935. Maria worked at Providence Hospital for over 20 years. She enjoyed bringing her family together where she indulged in cooking for all. Gatherings always included music, dancing and singing. She fully enjoyed partaking in dancing and singing. Sunday church service was also a family event, she was a devout catholic with a beautiful faith in our Lord and Savior. Maria was preceded in death by her husband Herbert Warren, parents; Julia and Pedro Hernandez, sister; Esperanza Saldana, brother; Pedro and Julio Hernandez, Son; Luis Tosky. She leaves behind her sons; Porfirio and Javier Tosky, daughters; Bertha Cortina, Raquel Cabassa, Rebeca Ortiz, Elva Richey and Liliana Tosky Nevarez, fifteen grand children and 29 great-grand children . Thank you Father for our momma, for giving us a go getter, hardworking, strong willed, ethical, God loving momma who taught us about You and provided the foundation for the faith we have grown into today. No better gift from a parent to her children. We praise You, we glorify You for all that you have done for us through our Mother! Gracias mami por su carino, amor y consejos que sin ellos no seriamos quien somos hoy. Rejoyce in our Fathers Heavenly Kingdom! Love You Mami . Visitation will be from 5:00 - 9:00 pm with a Vigil / Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home - Northeast. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 am on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 10000 Pheasant. Committal Service will begin at 1:00 pm on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson. All Services Entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home - Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Please Visit our online register book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 18, 2019