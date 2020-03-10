Services
Mariano M. Bustos Obituary
Mariano M. Bustos

El Paso - In loving memory of Mario Bustos

12/23/1929 -

03/05/2020

RIP Papa Bear

He is survived by his wife Connie Ortega Bustos, his six children Jack, Mike, Ronnie, and Cesar Bustos, Jeanne Castor, and Kathy Zuniga, his 18 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Visitation will be Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Hillcrest Funeral Home from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a Prayer Service at 7:00 PM. Funeral Service will be Friday, March 13, 2020 at 9:30AM at Hillcrest Funeral Home with a burial to follow in Fort Bliss National Cemetery with Military Honors. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home 1060 N. Carolina Dr. El Paso, TX 915-598-3332 a Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
