El Paso - Maribel Hernandez Loya, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019. She was 56 years old. Maribel was a native El Pasoan born in El Segundo Barrio. She lived most of her life in El Paso, moved to South Texas, and finally returned to the Sun City which she loved so much. She enjoyed getting together with friends and barbequing, especially ribs. Maribel also was fascinated by the casino night life. Her favorite moto was "shaa-shhinggg!!!" Her favorite pastime was looking after her many plants to include her favorite bougainvillea. Maribel was preceded in death by her father Hector Hernandez. She is survived by her mother Aurora Hernandez; brothers David Hernandez, Albert Hernandez, and Alfred Hernandez; her children Yvette Shibley, Yvonne Gonzalez, Raul Roberto (Bob) Loya, and Andres (Caneche) Loya; her granddaughters Nevaeh Tijerina, Desiree Palacios, Ivan Gonzalez, Giselle Gonzalez, Gulianna Gonzalez, Andrea Loya, Krista Rivera, Leonardo Sebastian Loya, Jocelyn Loya, Andie Loya, and her dog Fifi, who she adored. A visitation will be held on Saturday August 10, 2019 from 10:00am to 12:00pm at Martin Funeral Home West, 128 N. Resler El Paso, TX 79912. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday August 10, 2019 at 12:30pm at One Life Ministries, 131 McClintock Dr. El Paso, TX 79932 with a Graveside Service to follow at Memorial Pines Cemetery, 3061 Memorial Pines, Sunland Park, NM 88063. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 8, 2019