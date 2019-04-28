Services
Service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Ft. Bayard National Cemetery
Bayard, NM
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
3:30 PM
1st Presbyterian Church
Silver City, NM
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
6:00 PM
Trinity Nazarene Church
7201 Orizaba Ave
El Paso, TX
View Map
Marie J. Roberts Obituary
Marie J. Roberts

El Paso - Marie J Roberts, 101, died April 20, 2019. Her faithful life began in Hartsburg, Missouri. She started her teaching career in Missouri rural schools. In WWII, she served in the U.S Army Medical Corps, met and married Capt. Bill Roberts. They settled in El Paso, Texas, raised 4 children and gathered an abundance of friends. Marie taught in the Ysleta school district many years. She blessed family and church with music as pianist, organist and teacher. After happy retirement in Silver City, NM, the last years were in El Paso, enjoying loved ones and devoted care. Her life of faith, fun, music, spunk, service and love is celebrated by her children, Anne Sherrell (Paul), Lynn Sanderson (Harold), Bill Roberts (Phyllis), and Lois Tveito (Jay), "family plus" Olsa Cano and Oliana Fierro, 12 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and many dear ones near and far.

SERVICES: Wed May 1: 2 PM Military Honors-Ft. Bayard National Cemetery Bayard NM, 3:30 PM Memorial - 1st Presbyterian Church Silver City NM.Thur., May 2: 6 PM Memorial-Trinity Nazarene Church 7201 Orizaba Ave El Paso, TX

Memorials may be made to Silver City Gospel Mission PO Box 5198 Silver City NM 88062 or Life Challenge International PO Box 220490 El Paso TX 79913 (attn: T. Gamwell).

Funeral arrangements by Baca's Funeral Chapels www.bacasfuneralchapels.com
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 28, 2019
