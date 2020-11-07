1/1
Marie Shaar
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie Shaar

El Paso - Marie Fusco Shaar, 91, passed away peacefully on the evening of October 12, 2020.

El Paso was her home for over 70 years, but she was truly a New Yorker at heart. Marie was a feisty Italian woman who, although short in stature, had a larger than life personality. She was vibrant, energetic, and strong with a contagious laugh, beautiful smile, bright blue eyes and a head of gorgeous snow white hair. She will be remembered for many things including her amazing cooking, her ability to grow some of the prettiest roses here in the desert, and her love of Christmas. She loved her family fiercely and would beam with happiness when we were all together. She was a role model to us all and we will always keep the many life lessons she taught us close to our hearts.

Marie worked for the El Paso State Center for several years as a supervisor.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Sammy; grandson, Kenneth; and son-in-law, Charlie. She is survived by her four children, Patricia, Carolyn (Ray), Michael (Irene) and Anthony, and six grandchildren: Jenny, Missy, Brian, Katie, Maddy and Nikki.

Marie was an exceptional and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who will forever be loved and terribly missed.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Lourdes, Fatima and Chayo, all of whom loved and cared for Marie.

Services will be privately held and handled by Mt. Carmel Funeral Home at a later date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 857-3535
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved