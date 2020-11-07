Marie ShaarEl Paso - Marie Fusco Shaar, 91, passed away peacefully on the evening of October 12, 2020.El Paso was her home for over 70 years, but she was truly a New Yorker at heart. Marie was a feisty Italian woman who, although short in stature, had a larger than life personality. She was vibrant, energetic, and strong with a contagious laugh, beautiful smile, bright blue eyes and a head of gorgeous snow white hair. She will be remembered for many things including her amazing cooking, her ability to grow some of the prettiest roses here in the desert, and her love of Christmas. She loved her family fiercely and would beam with happiness when we were all together. She was a role model to us all and we will always keep the many life lessons she taught us close to our hearts.Marie worked for the El Paso State Center for several years as a supervisor.Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Sammy; grandson, Kenneth; and son-in-law, Charlie. She is survived by her four children, Patricia, Carolyn (Ray), Michael (Irene) and Anthony, and six grandchildren: Jenny, Missy, Brian, Katie, Maddy and Nikki.Marie was an exceptional and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who will forever be loved and terribly missed.The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Lourdes, Fatima and Chayo, all of whom loved and cared for Marie.Services will be privately held and handled by Mt. Carmel Funeral Home at a later date.