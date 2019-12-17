|
Marie Virginia Guilfoyle Ross
El Paso - Marie Virginia Guilfoyle Ross passed away December 12, 2019 at the age of 96. Marie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was born on March 5, 1923 in Worcester, Massachusetts. Marie was preceded in death by her husband, William (Buddy) C. Ross, whom she first met in elementary school and her sister Peggy Rood. Together Marie and Buddy lived throughout the U.S. and Japan while he was in the U.S. Army. They retired in El Paso where they made many good and faithful friends.
Marie was "Nana" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who will never forget her hugs, her unconditional love, her nursery songs, her homemade treats, her favorite sayings and the "East coast accent" that she never quite overcame in Texas. Marie is survived by her four children, Bill (Tessy), Steve (Eva), Mark (Laura), and Anne (Joe); seven grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren; and by her sister Pat Richardson.
Thank you to all her wonderful caregivers at SunRidge Memory Care who lovingly called her "Grandma"; her CIMA Hospice nurse, Amin; and to Jim Myers who faithfully brought her communion every Sunday and always made her smile.
Visitation and Rosary will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 10:30 am at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 1551 Belvidere. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 am and interment at the Fort Bliss National Cemetery at 1:30 pm.
Memorials: Gifts in Marie's memory may be made in lieu of flowers to the or the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West www.martinfuneralhomewest.com
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019