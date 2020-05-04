Services
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Mariea Moreno Renteria

Mariea Moreno Renteria Obituary
Mariea Moreno Renteria

El Paso - Mariea Moreno Renteria

October 18, 1953-April 20, 2020

Our beloved Mariea was devoted to Christ, family, friends and those in need. We find solace in knowing that she is with her late mother and father Lydia Q. Martinez and Salvador Rojas Martinez. Left to cherish her memory are her husband Jesus J. Renteria Cervantez; children Jesus J. Renteria, Lydia Q. Renteria, and Soila Solano; 4 grandchildren David R., Emma R., Esther, and Rodrigo Solano; 2 great-grandchildren, 6 brothers and many family members and friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 6th from 4-8 pm with a prayer service at 7 pm at San Jose Funeral Home-East. Interment will be Thursday, May 7th, 2020 at 10:00 at Evergreen Cemetery East.
Published in El Paso Times from May 4 to May 5, 2020
