Marilyn Ruth GintyEl Paso - Because this is my funeral, I am writing the eulogy. After all - who knows me better? When friends start dying you think about how much time you have left. You can almost figure it out by years. I was seven when my mother died. I had a brother John who died when he was 5 years old. My father remarried which meant I had a new mother and sister Martha as well ass my sister Jean. My mother was very patient with me as I could be quite a handful. She did a good job with me for the next thirteen years. After graduating from Commerce High School in Springfield, Mass. I worked at the Farmers Exchange in West Springfield, Mass. until I married Norman Ginty in 1947. My husband died in 1978. In 1971I worked at the Wall Street Journal as a secretary for the Circulation Service Manager. I retired in 1984 after thirteen years. That was the year Carol and I moved to El Paso. I had two children, Carol who is a retired teacher and lived with me and Rik who retired from the Navy as a Chief Petty Officer in 2002. I was always proud of both of them. In 1990 I became the manager of the Friends Bookstore. The Bookstore made my life in El Paso worthwhile. I have made many good friends here. Some of you may even be here now. I thank you for all the good times. I have had a good life and consider myself very lucky! Love to all, Marilyn