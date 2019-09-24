|
|
Marina Garcia
El Paso - Marina Garcia, 89 passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019. She was a longtime resident of El Paso and a member of the Catholic Church. Marina was preceded in death by her son, Samuel Garcia Jr., and is survived by her loving husband, Samuel Garcia; daughters, Rosa Isela Garcia and Evangelina Martinez; two brothers; two sisters; grandchildren, Samuel Garcia III (Veronica), Adrian Madrid, Jesus A. Martinez Jr. (Jenae), Ismael Martinez, Monica Garcia, Carolina Esquivel (Daniel), Clarissa Martinez, and Amanda Martinez and five great-grandchildren. Visitation for Marina will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a vigil at 7:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Funeral mass will be Thursday, September 26th at Corpus Christi Catholic Church with interment to follow in Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Funeral services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina (915) 598-3332. A "Dignity" memorial provider.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 24, 2019