Mario M. VillegasEl Paso - Mario M. Villegas, 81, beloved father and husband passed away October 28, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones. He had been in the car business since 1968, where he started his career at El Paso Ford. He truly had a heart of gold and a gentle, caring soul. He will be missed beyond words by all who knew him. Mario is survived by his wife, Blanca G. Villegas and his daughter, Aida E. Villegas, sisters, Licha, Concha, ad Nini Villegas, and numerous nieces and nephews, along with lifelong friends. He is preceded in death by his beloved son, Mario Villegas, parents, Ignacio and Adelina Villegas, brother, Enrique, Ramiro, and Jorgito Villegas. You will be forever loved and missed until we meet again.A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm with a Rosary at 6:00pm at Martin Funeral Home East, 1460 George Dieter Dr. A Prayer Service will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 11:30am at Martin Funeral Home East followed by an Interment at Evergreen East Cemetery, 12400 Montana Ave.