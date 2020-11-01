1/1
Mario M. Villegas
Mario M. Villegas

El Paso - Mario M. Villegas, 81, beloved father and husband passed away October 28, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones. He had been in the car business since 1968, where he started his career at El Paso Ford. He truly had a heart of gold and a gentle, caring soul. He will be missed beyond words by all who knew him. Mario is survived by his wife, Blanca G. Villegas and his daughter, Aida E. Villegas, sisters, Licha, Concha, ad Nini Villegas, and numerous nieces and nephews, along with lifelong friends. He is preceded in death by his beloved son, Mario Villegas, parents, Ignacio and Adelina Villegas, brother, Enrique, Ramiro, and Jorgito Villegas. You will be forever loved and missed until we meet again.

A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm with a Rosary at 6:00pm at Martin Funeral Home East, 1460 George Dieter Dr. A Prayer Service will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 11:30am at Martin Funeral Home East followed by an Interment at Evergreen East Cemetery, 12400 Montana Ave.






Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home East
NOV
3
Rosary
06:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home East
NOV
4
Prayer Service
11:30 AM
Martin Funeral Home East
NOV
4
Interment
Evergreen East Cemetery,
Funeral services provided by
Martin Funeral Home East
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
9158558881
