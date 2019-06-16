|
Mario Villa Jr.
El Paso - Mario Villa Jr., 55, died in El Paso, Texas on Monday, June 10th, with his loved ones by his side.
Mario worked as a Masonry Foreman until 2016 and was known by all who knew him for his strong work ethic and tireless energy. He was passionate about his work, rock music, concerts and outdoor activities such as fishing and camping. He enjoyed spending time with his family as well as a nice cold Bud Light. Mario will be fondly remembered by his friends and family as a loving father, a generous friend and a glorified soul.
He is survived by his children, Mario Villa III and Christy Marie Santos; 4 grandchildren; his wife, Lourdes Reyes; 3 stepchildren, Joanna Reyes, Gabriel Rodriguez, Emmanuel Rodriguez; and 8 step-grandchildren. He also leaves 4 brothers: Raul, Victor, Javier & Rene Villa.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 19th from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary vigil at 7:00 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home on 1755 N. Zaragoza, El Paso, TX 79936. Funeral Mass will be held Thursday June 20th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of The Valley Catholic Church on 8600 Winchester Rd., El Paso, TX 79907 followed by interment at Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on June 16, 2019