Marion "Paddy" Hogan Gardner Littlefield
El Paso - Marion "Paddy" Hogan Gardner Littlefield, age 84, entered into the arms of her loving Savior on September 13, 2019, in Tucson, AZ. Paddy was born on May 6, 1935 in El Paso, Texas to George W. and Nina Gregg Hogan. She married her loving husband William W. "Bill" Littlefield on June 21, 1976, who preceded her in death on September 13, 2015. She resided in El Paso until 2016 when she moved to Tucson, Arizona. Paddy was a graduate of El Paso High in 1953 and she received her BA from Texas State College for Women in Denton in 1956. She taught school at El Paso High and Roberts Elementary (El Paso) and Austin High and Johnson High (Austin, Texas). She tutored prisoners at the Texas State Prison in Austin. Paddy was a fun loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Paddy married Donovan G. Gardner on August 4, 1956 at First Christian Church. She enjoyed playing the organ and piano for the churches she attended and for her family and friends. Paddy served on many committees with the Sun Carnival Association and enjoyed the friendships with her El Paso Country Club golf ladies. She truly had a green thumb, especially with her roses, and loved working in her beautiful garden. She enjoyed playing bridge and writing poems to cheer and encourage other people. Paddy was blessed to have many long and faithful friends. She was devoted to all her many dogs and had sweet memories riding barrels in the rodeo with her horse, Jack. Her loving grandchildren remember her kitchen smelling of cinnamon rolls, banana bread, and bread rolls, sweet potatoes, and pumpkin pie at Thanksgiving.
She is survived by her devoted children: son, David Gardner and his wife Annette, of Tucson, AZ, and daughter, Susan Gardner Daniels and her husband Frank, of Austin, TX. She was so proud of her five grandchildren: Kayla and Austin Gardner, Bill (Samantha) Daniels, Blake (Rebecca) Daniels, and Brandon (Caroline) Daniels. And three precious great-grandchildren: Teagan, Hayes and Nash Daniels.
Her family is very grateful for the care she received at Sage Desert Memory Care and Agape Hospice in Tucson. She will be greatly and dearly missed.
Paddy will be laid to rest alongside her parents at Restlawn Cemetery on Dyer in El Paso, Texas. Her Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 1:00PM at Restlawn Memorial Park Chapel. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home West. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 18, 2019