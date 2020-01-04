|
Marion R. Pence
Marion R. Pence passed peacefully on January 1,2020. Throughout her life, she preferred to be called by her nickname, Tia. Born on May 11,1933 to parents John and Marguerite Gardner in Norridgewock, Maine, she was a highly talented woman. Tia was a master creator of turquoise and silver jewelry. She enjoyed reading, and expertise level crossword puzzles, as well as drawing. Fishing was a passion of hers, and was a favorite family pastime, where many memories were made.
Tia was preceeded in death by both parents, one brother Sonny, a sister Joyce, her first husband William Fritz, and a son, John. She is survived by her devoted husband , Homer (Eddie) Pence, whom she married on November 24, 1991. She is also survived by sons Michael Fritz,William Fritz ll, Jesse Fritz, one daughter Peggy Johnson, stepson David Pence, sister Iris King, ten grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren.
Tia made El Paso her home when she and Eddie married in 1991. She was an active member of the Chaparral Moose Club and the VFW. Though both were seniors, their love for each other remained young and vibrant. They were truly an inspiration to their children.
Memorial service will be held from 5:00-8:00 pm, with a Prayer Service to begin at 6:00 pm on Thursday, January 9,2020, at Sunset Funeral Home, N.E. 4631 Hondo Pass Rd.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020