Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
7:45 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
11700 Pebble Hills
View Map
Marisela G. Rodriguez Obituary
Marisela G. Rodriguez

El Paso - Our beloved Marisela G. Rodriguez, 66, was called to Heaven on December 9, 2019 where she was greeted by her parents, David and Esperanza Gonzalez.

Marisela loved to spend time with her family. She had great attention to detail. She was firmly rooted in her faith.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Rosendo C. Rodriguez; sons, Marcos, Aaron, Adan, Sergio; daughter, Claudia, grandchildren, Izaiah, Cobain, Leah, Lev; and brothers and sisters, David, Richard Gerardo, & Mario, Martha, Luz, Diana, Lourdes, Laura, Rosario and Nohemy.

Visitation: Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm with Rosary at 7:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home, 1755 N. Zaragosa. Funeral Mass: Friday, December 13, 2019 at 7:45am at St. Mark Catholic Church, 11700 Pebble Hills. Interment: Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
