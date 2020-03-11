|
Marjorie E. Hoidale
El Paso - Marjorie E. Hoidale of El Paso, Texas, passed away on March 7, 2020 at the age of 94 years. She was born in Brunswick, Georgia to James Gemmell McLardie and Grace Marian McLardie (Hudson).
She attended Georgia Tech and Penn State prior to her employment at the National Weather Service which lasted from 1944 to 1956. During her tenure with them, she was stationed in several posts with the last being Albuquerque, New Mexico. It was here that she was recruited by the White Sands Missile Range in Alamogordo, New Mexico.
At White Sands Missile Range she was a supervisor meteorologist employed by the atmospheric analysis program of the Missile Geophysics Division. She gathered and published weather data for analysis and evaluation in relation to various missile programs such as the Nike Apache and Aerobee rocket launches. She also had significant time with the Atmospheric Sciences Laboratory's Plans & Programs group and later the Meteorological Support Division before she retired in the late 80's. It was at WSMR that she met and married her beloved husband, Glenn B. Hoidale, whom she survived.
We individuals who had the privilege of knowing Marjorie will always remember her love of all animals, her quick wit, impeccable manners and speech, and her lead foot! She was grateful for the attentive care-giving provided by the staff at the Good Samaritan Assisted Living Center, especially that of Lupe Ballesteros. Lupe and Marjorie formed a special bond over the last 5 years that will not dissolve with Marjorie's departure.
At Marjorie's request there will be no services or memorial, with a private burial at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. She asked that in lieu of flowers, any donations be made to her favorite local charity, the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, PO Box 13055, El Paso, Texas 79913
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020