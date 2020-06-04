Mark Blaugrund
Mark Blaugrund, 78, passed away peacefully in his home on June 2, 2020. Born in El Paso, Texas to Manny and Adele Blaugrund, Mark was a longtime El Pasoan with a steadfast commitment and love for his city. He was faithful, tough in the face of adversity, and committed to bettering his community.
The funeral will be held via Zoom on Friday, June 5, at 10am MST. To join, please use the following link, meeting ID, and password:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6946301911?pwd=TDlzZjNoc3BnQWhyNW5wSlNYNkdldz09
Meeting ID: 694 630 1911
Password: 7NwZKS
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hospice of El Paso or the charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.
Mark was a man of strong character. He contracted polio at age four but faced the challenge with unparalleled determination. He taught himself to play basketball, aced his pilot exam after being told he would never be able to fly, and captained his boat, all with an unwavering dedication to finding ways to get things done.
He passed this sense of hard work along to his two sons, impressing upon them that they could accomplish anything as long as they set their minds to it. From teaching them to fly, ski, golf and fish, to educating them in the family real estate business, he was a brilliant example of a devoted father.
On top of it all, Mark was also a well-respected businessman. He was honest, always doing business in a thoughtful way, and worked only with those who shared his strong ethical standards.
The landscapes of both El Paso and Juarez today are largely a product of his remarkable foresight. From helping to bring the General Motors and General Electric factories to Juarez—pioneering the maquila program—to transforming a dirt road into what is now Lee Trevino Drive, he brought in new industry and created thousands of jobs. He served on the board of Interceramic, State National Bank, Wells Fargo El Paso, and was the proud owner of RECON Real Estate Consultants, established in 1969. With his vision, he did well by his city and its residents, leaving a profound footprint on the greater El Paso area.
Mark leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Sara, his sons, Matt and Todd, his grandchildren Bailey, Brynne, Cole and Monet, and his sister Rosanne Peyton. He was a remarkable human being. We can honor him by emulating his positive attitude in the face of obstacles and his lifelong belief in the art of the possible.
Written in memory of our Papa by Brynne and Cole Blaugrund
Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.