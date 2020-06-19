Mark James LoPrestiEl Paso - Mark James LoPresti, the dearly beloved son of Anthony and Lorraine, brother of Anthony Jr. (Helen) and Carl (Michelle), went back to our Lord on June 13, 2020. He was a very smart, compassionate, and caring person. Mark will be greatly missed by family and friends. Mark was a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin. There will be a private wake and burial for family only due to Corona Virus restrictions.