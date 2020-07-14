Mark "Marko Man" Norman McGuffieEl Paso - With a heavy heart we must say goodbye to our loving brother, cousin, friend and confidente, Mark "Marko Man" Norman McGuffie who passed away July 6, 2020 at age 62 suddenly of cancer. He was born in El Paso, Texas on January 8, 1958 a life long resident attended public schools played baseball in Junior High a graduate of Austin High School class of 1976 was well known as a garage door specialist, had an admiration for classic hot rod cars and Harley Davidson motorcycles that he became a member of a motorcycle club, socially he loved meeting and helping new and old friends, giving them long laughs with his swift but witty sense of humor some may have found to be brash, most quickly fell in love with his sensitive sweet big heart down to earth personality. He is preceded in death by his wife Bea Dunn, father Eugene and mother Mary. Survived by his sister Ruth, brother in law George Smith, niece Lauren Smith and loving family of cousins from the Nichols, Ramirez, Redfearn, Mireles, Souflee, Gallardo and Rodriguez. Many of his friends are remembered who helped, loved and miss him that we thank you from the bottom of our hearts, and medical staff from the University Medical Center of El Paso, Texas who are our heroes. For all who remembered him there will be a Memorial Service planned for a later date.