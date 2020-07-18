1/1
Mark Norman "Marko Man" McGuffie
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark "Marko Man" Norman McGuffie

El Paso - With a heavy heart we must say goodbye to our loving brother, cousin, friend and confidant, Mark "Marko Man" Norman McGuffie who passed away July 6, 2020 at age 62 suddenly of cancer. He was born in El Paso, Texas on January 8, 1958. A life long resident, he attended public schools, played baseball in Junior High, and was a graduate of Austin High School class of 1976. Was well known as a garage door specialist, had an admiration for classic hot rod cars and Harley Davidson motorcycles that he became a member of a motorcycle club, was a great pool shooter won many pool tournaments. Socially he loved meeting and helping new and old friends, giving them long laughs with his swift but witty sense of humor some may have found to be brash, most quickly fell in love with his sensitive sweet big heart down to earth personality. He is preceded in death by his wife Bea Dunn, father Eugene and mother Mary. Survived by his sister Ruth, brother in law George Smith, niece Lauren Smith and loving family of cousins from the Nichols, Ramirez, Redfearn, Mireles, Souflee, Gallardo, Acosta and Rodriguez. Many of his friends are remembered who helped, loved and miss him that we thank you from the bottom of our hearts, and medical staff from the University Medical Center of El Paso, Texas who are our heroes. For all who remembered him there will be a Memorial Service planned for a later date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
July 17, 2020
Mark worked for me at H & H Door company. He was quiet the guy ! He enjoyed his job. He was very personable and well liked by everyone. Always wanted to help people. He will be greatly missed ! Condolences to all the family and friends.
Lynn Hunt
Lynn Hunt
Friend
July 15, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family, Mark played a very special role in my life while we were in high school. With great sadness I will always remember Mark as He was a very kind person. Sending healing prayers to his friends and family.
Marina Rodriguez
Friend
July 15, 2020
Our deepest condolences to Ruth and all the Family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Compadre May you Rest in Heavenly Peace. ❤
Danny & Susie Mejia
Family
July 15, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Laura l n m
Family
July 15, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Rosalie NIEVES
Friend
July 15, 2020
Mark, I've known you almost as long as I've been alive and you were that friend who it was always a pleasure running into and spending time with. You were always kind, sweet, respectful and so very polite. You had a witty sense of humor and always made me laugh. I am going to miss seeing your smiling face and your pretty "red" eyes, as you used to say. Unfortunately, we've had a lot of dear friends go before you but I find comfort in knowing my brother David and so many crazy friends will be welcoming you Home. Rest in eternal peace my friend.
Rose Rodarte
Friend
July 14, 2020
My condolences to the family. I met Mark at many many years back and throughout the years he was one of the few i kept in touch with . I always said " what's up , Papa !. " and there would be his huge grin : ) Yes, Papa , you will be missed. God be with you and all your loved ones.
Esther Lozano
Friend
July 14, 2020
Cousin Mark , I will always remember your funny wit and kidding around with us... may you Rest In Peace with Mama (who adored you) Aunt Mary Aunt Tooties.. .. and all of our family who loved you and welcome you home...we will see each other again one day❤❤ All my love Marko... cousin Debi Gallardo
Deborah Gallardo
Family
July 14, 2020
Mark and I go bk way bk was a very dear friend of mine and my boyfriend mac. Known him since the 9 mile in hondo pass years to present. H.we wud always invite him to dinner he loved my chile colorado. Boy are we going to miss him have so much to say about him so many good memories we shared we cried we laughed together boing to miss him call me beckylukes. We will miss him dearly . See u on the other side. RIP
Rebecca Barron
Friend
July 14, 2020
Marko Man you are trultgoing to be missed broda Bitter Sweet Melody that's life..thank you for always staying by our side broda Cookie n Apache
Ana Luisa Heredia
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved