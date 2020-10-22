1/1
Marlon Alfonso Cautiño
1963 - 2020
Marlon Alfonso Cautiño

El Paso - Marlon was born on July 14, 1963 and passed away on October 20, 2020. He was survived by his parents Sergio and Bertha Coutino; his four siblings Carlos, Gabriel, Cesar and Enid, their spouses and all his nieces, nephews and their children. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Arturo and Maria Tomasa Arriola and his grandmother Rosa Martinez. He graduated from Bel Air High School in 1982, worked as an Over the Road Truck Driver. Marlon was a devout Christian and a member of the Door Christian Center. Marlon was strong, loving, supportive son, brother and uncle who sacrificed for his family. Considering he was a rebel, he continuously showed kindness, selflessness and clearly demonstrated his generosity. Aside from always being over the road he was giving to all his nieces and nephews, thoughtful and kind to everybody. Marlon will be dearly missed… until we meet again.






Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
San Jose Funeral Home
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
