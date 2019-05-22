Marta Vela Herrera



El Paso - Marta passed away on Tuesday, May 14th, after a short illness. She passed peacefully surrounded by her family whom she loved so much.



Marta was born and raised in El Paso, where she met and married Luis (Lee) Herrera. Marta and Lee raised 3 daughters Marta, Pat and Letty.



Through the years this family grew as all do. She became a grandmother and later a great-grandmother. She committed her entire life to loving and caring for her family.



She shared all the ups and downs and was always there with support and praise.



In addition to her husband Lee and daughters, Marta, Pat and Letty; she also leaves behind her 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, and brother Jesus Margaro Vela and his daughter, Grace & son, Jesse.



She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother & sister. She will be greatly missed. "This is not Goodbye; This is See You Later."



Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 5:00-9:00p.m. with a Vigil at 7:00p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery-Alameda. Services under the direction of Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina (915)598-3332.