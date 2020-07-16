Martha Alice GarnerEl Paso - Our beloved Martha "Mot" Alice Garner, born January 19, 1949, aged 71, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020. A resident of El Paso, Texas, she was the daughter of Jack Hunt, Sr. and Rubye Nelle Tarrence, who preceded her in death, as did her sister Shirley Jean Hunt, paternal sister Jacqueline Hunt Dukes, and her son Dexter Leander Gainer.She is survived by her soulmate of 39 years, Larry George Garner I, her son Reginald Neil Gainer and his wife Rhonda, daughter, Stephanie Denise Gainer, daughter, Precious Penni Hunt-Flake and her husband Frederick, and their seven children, son, Larry George Garner III and his significant other Ashley, and his five children, and also by her eldest son Dexter's five children. She is also survived by siblings Reverend Wanda Waters and husband William, Jack Hunt, Jr., Hattie Todd and husband Ernest, Lynona Allen and husband Rodney, Michael Hunt, paternal siblings Kenneth Clayton, Patrice Adams and husband Ronnie, Donald Clayton and wife Dondi, as well as twelve great grandchildren, beloved nieces and nephews, other extended family members and many dear friends. In everything Mot did, God and her family came first. She was a true, selfless and amazing woman who was the kindest, most generous, loving soul. She was silly and hilarious. She was genuinely beautiful beyond measure inside and out. An angel sent from God with a ready smile and contagious laugh, a shining example of God's gracious love. She's living through each and every one of us which will keep her Spirit alive. Services can be viewed via Sunset Funeral Homes Facebook Live page on July 20, 2020 from 12-3 pm.