|
|
Martha Alicia Carrasco
El Paso - Martha Alicia Carrasco was a lifelong El Pasoan who graduated from Jefferson High School. She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister. Martha is survived by her three children, Valerie, Veronica and Filiberto, Jr., three grandchildren, Tristian, Joshua and Noah, loving brothers and sisters, Bobby, Chente, Marina, Lety and Frankie and several nieces and nephews. Visitation for Martha will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 pm with a vigil at 2:00 p.m. and a scripture service to follow. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina, (915) 598-3332. A "Dignity" memorial provider.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019