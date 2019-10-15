|
Martha Beatriz Sanchez
El Paso Texas - Martha Escobar Sanchez, 94 died on Sunday, October 13, in the presence of her three daughters and grandson Roman Martinez. Born in Las Cruces, she moved to El Paso where she spent most of her life. She was a graduate of St. Joseph's Academy and, upon graduation, met her future husband, Jose Angel Sanchez, at a USO dance while he went through basic training at Fort Bliss during World War II. She was a founding member and lifelong supporter of Saint Raphael's Catholic Parish where she volunteered for 50 years with the Religious Formation Office. She also was a proud member of the Catholic Daughters of America. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband and daughter Laura Martha and is survived by Elva and Willie Martinez; Edna and Efrain Solis; Patricia Sanchez; Jose Luis Sanchez and Estela Mora; and Carlos and Sandra Sanchez. She also was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Thursday October 17, 2019 from 5-9 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 2301 Zanzibar Rd. El Paso Texas 79925. Funeral Mass Friday October 18, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Raphael Catholic Church. Instead of flowers, donations can be made in her name to St. Raphael's Religious Formation or St. Vincent de Paul
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019