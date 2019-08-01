|
|
Martha D. Vargas
El Paso - Martha Dolores Vargas, 56, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019. She was a longtime resident of El Paso, TX and a member of the catholic church. Martha was preceded in death by her father, Marcos V. Saenz and is survived by her loving daughter, Lauren L. Vargas; grandchildren, Alejandro Morales, Jr., and Mia Marie Morales; mother, Eustolia Saenz and sisters, Mary Helen De La O and Lisa Saucedo and several nieces. Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina followed by a vigil at 11:00 a.m. and memorial mass at 12:00 p.m. at Cristo Rey Catholic Church. Burial will be private. Funeral services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina, (915) 598-3332.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 1, 2019