Martha Elena Marusich
El Paso - Martha Elena Marusich went home to Jesus Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 91 years old. Martha and her husband Sam were a love story for over 70 years.
Born into privilege, her childhood pet was a lion. After losing her parents at an early age, Martha lived on an Indian reservation and was then adopted at thirteen by her Aunt Irene and Uncle Bob McAuliffe, and is survived by her sister Nancy Ackerman. Martha overcame many obstacles to become the amazing wife, mother, teacher and performer that brightened every life she touched.
Martha was beloved by all and made everyone she met feel special through her kindness, humor and loving heart.
Both Austin High School graduates, Sam and Martha fell in love and married after Sam returned from WWII in 1949. Martha held a masters degree in education from UTEP. She was a beloved elementary teacher at Aoy, Roosevelt and Whittaker Elementary Schools where she taught Bilingual Education, Music and Typing.
Martha is survived by her husband Sam, son Sam and spouse Maria, daughter Luann and spouse Bill Pierce, son Frank, son Erich and spouse Laura; grandchildren Sam, Marion , Ashley, Danielle, Rochelle, Kersti and Sean; great-grandchildren Angelina, Jackson, Austin, Luis, Conrad, Remi, Catheryne, Lila, Simone, Vanessa, Carlos and Nicolet.
We will each cherish our memories of her always.
Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 8:00pm with a Vigil/Rosary at 6:00pm on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Funeral Mass will be said at 10:00am (Time Pending) on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, 4800 Byron. Committal Service will follow at 11:00am at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson. Martha loved flowers; flowers given to her for her funeral services are greatly appreciated. Please visit our online register book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020