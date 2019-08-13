Services
Martha Evonne Emmett Cardwell


1932 - 2019
Martha Evonne Emmett Cardwell Obituary
Martha Evonne Emmett Cardwell

El Paso - Martha Evonne Emmett Cardwell, age 86, passed from her earthly life on August 10, 2019. Evonne was born on November 3, 1932, to Martha (Abdou) and Gabriel Emmett in El Paso, Texas. She is survived by the love of her life, Jack Cardwell, her 3 children, Cindi Andrews, Tina Hatch, Jim (Julie) Cardwell; her 7 grandchildren, Nathan Roberson (Rashida), Natalie Kunzman (Nick), Richie Hatch (Shelley), Bethany Hatch, Gabrielle Anderson (Luke), Trey Cardwell, Ashley Whittle (Braxton); 5 great grandchildren, Tristan, Trevor, Troy, Noah, Ryker and Sarah; her brother Chuck Emmett (Minnie); and many numerous nephews and nieces. During her 66 years of marriage, she was a source of strength for the entire family. Her faith and belief in God and family was evident in her daily life. She worked alongside her husband in their family business for over 40 years and supported him and her children in every way possible. Her kids and grandchildren lovingly called her Nana and looked forward to the family gatherings that were shared with laughter, food and fellowship. There were never any dull moments or empty bellies during family fellowships. Evonne requested a private funeral with her family. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her over the last few years and especially those in the recent months. In lieu of flowers, Evonne requested that any donations be made to . Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr. Please visit her online tribute at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 13, 2019
