Martha Herrera
El Paso - Martha Herrera, 75, gained her wings on August 16, 2020 and will be missed, but never forgotten. Mom was caring, loving, big hearted and a best friend who always made those around her feel loved. Martha was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. No matter the obstacles thrown her way, mom always overcame them with her strong desire to never give up and impacted her family to do the same and carry on her legacy. Mom loved to dance and will be remembered by her willingness to always put others before herself and her funny, outgoing, charismatic personality. Mom is preceded in passing by her son, Javier Arellano Jr.; parents, Felipe and Clarita Herrera; and siblings, Jr. and Luz Herrera. Martha is survived by daughters, Diana Armida Cardenas, Ana Laura Arellano; sons, Hector Arellano and Jaime Flores. She is also survived by her 13 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild, as well as her sisters, Ruth and Eloisa Herrera and brothers, Louie and Raymond Herrera. Graveside service will be held at Mount Carmel Cemetery located at 401 S. Zaragoza Rd., El Paso, TX 79907 on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 1:00pm.






Published in El Paso Times from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
