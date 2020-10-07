1/1
Martha Irene Medrano
Martha Irene Medrano

El Paso - Martha Medrano was called to the presence of Almighty God on Oct 1, 2020. Jesus Christ was her Lord and Savior. As president of Flames of Love International Ministries, Martha dedicated her life to work tirelessly for the poor and needy of Mexico, including the Tarahumara Indians, the elderly, children and religious sisters. She also helped many families in El Paso. We who loved her greatly continue her legacy of Love and compassion for all. Survived by Maty Lucero, her best friend, Brother Juan (Rosa) Medrano, Niece: Diana (James) Green, Nephew: Daniel (Rebecca) Medrano, five great-nieces and nephews, and numerous cousins. Visitation will be held 4:00 to 8:00 pm Tuesday, Oct 13, with a Vigil Service at 7:00 pm at San Jose Funeral Home-East, 10950 Pellicano Dr. Interment will be Wednesday Oct 14, 10:30 am at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.






Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2020.
