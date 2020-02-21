|
|
Martha Kelly Welch, 56, passed away on February 17, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Kelly was born on May 17, 1963 and was a lifelong resident of El Paso. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert E. Welch and Mary Dunbar Welch and her brother, Keith Welch.
She is survived by her son, Daniel; her soul-mate, Joseph Valerio; her brothers, Gordon Welch and wife Lynne; Kevin Welch and nephews, Eric and Patrick Welch as well as many friends.
Kelly loved her family, her home, her flowers, country western music, Native American jewelry and anything organic. Kelly loved to spend time in Aragon, Cloudcroft, and Ruidoso, New Mexico as well as Tucson and Tombstone, Arizona. She had a tender heart for all animals especially her shelties. She will be greatly missed and forever held in our hearts.
A memorial service will be held at a date to be announced at Hillcrest Funeral Home West, 5054 Doniphan, El Paso, TX 79932.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020