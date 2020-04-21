|
|
Martha Leticia Guevara
El Paso - Martha Leticia Guevara, "Lety", 66, passed away April 20, 2020, surrounded by family. She was born in Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico and became a proud American in 1972. She is a proud graduate of Jefferson High School, Class of '73. She was employed by The Popular, Allen Bradley and retired from the Socorro Independent School District in 2015. She is preceded in death by her parents, Maria A. and Fausto Rodriguez, her sisters Altagracia R. De Luna and Rosa Maria Rodriguez. She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Lucio Guevara, Jr., sons John David and Daniel Jesus Guevara, sister Maria E. Ibarra, brothers Arturo, Jose Luis and Juan Rodriguez, abundance of nieces and nephews. She attended St. Frances Xavier Cabrini and St. Stephen Catholic Churches. Lety was a woman with music in her heart and soul. She loved to dance, laugh and just have a good time. She is now dancing with the Lord and all our loved ones in Heaven. Lety was a wonderful and loving woman. She touched everyone's heart. She was a good friend, neighbor, aunt, sister, daughter, mother and wife. She holds a special place in Cristian's heart. There is no other Lety. She will be missed dearly. It is not goodbye but until we see each other again. Rest in peace. We love you!
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020