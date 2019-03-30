|
Martha Leticia Veale
Georgetown - Dr. Martha Leticia Veale, 70, passed away peacefully in her sleep Saturday, March 23, 2019. Martha was a resident of Georgetown, TX.
She was a resident of El Paso, TX for many years having graduated from Austin High School and the University of Texas at El Paso. Dr. Veale was an educator at various educational institutions in Texas including North Texas State University and the University of Texas at El Paso. As a teacher and administrator she had a positive influence on the lives of countless students and teachers.
Martha was a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Charles Walter; her daughters, Michelle Veale from Austin, TX, Melissa Kipness from Parker, TX, and Stephanie Duran from Frisco, TX. Martha is survived by her sister, Diane Nunez from Houston, TX; her brothers, David Nunez from Santa Fe, NM, Michael Nunez from Lubbock, TX, and Stephen Nunez from El Paso, TX. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Renee, Madison, Sterling, Lincoln, Christian and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Dr. Veale will be on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes at 1200 S Bagdad Road, Leander, TX 78641 with recitation of the rosary at 6:00 P.M. Funeral services will be at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church at 1101 W New Hope Drive, Cedar Park, TX 78613 on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 10:00 A.M.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to M.D. Anderson (Houston, Texas).
Services are entrusted to Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home in Georgetown, TX.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019