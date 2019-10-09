|
Martha Lucinda Pedroza
El Paso - Martha Lucinda Pedroza, age 67, joined our merciful Lord on Friday, September 27, 2019. Lucinda was born on March 2, 1952 in El Paso, Texas. She is survived by her daughter Adrienne, son in law Michael A. Ramirez, grandson Sebastian A. Pedroza, sister Loretta Lopez Manriquez (Martin A. Manriquez), niece Alynna (John Gundlach), nephew Matthew, father Jose F. Pedroza, and 3 godchildren. She is preceded in death by her mother Maria Dolores Lucero, nephew Eli Manriquez and godchild Alma Lucinda Gomez. Lucinda was a lifelong Catholic and served as a Eucharist Minister at All Saints. She was a licensed cosmetologist for many years, volunteered at local schools, TX Tech's Baby Café and served as a surrogate parent for 20+ EPISD students. She enjoyed playing cards, watching her grandson play baseball, doing yardwork, cartoons, super hero movies and anything Disney. Her favorite job in life was being a mother, grandmother, and godmother. She loved babies and children because she was a child at heart. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 9:00 PM (Rosary at 7:00 PM) on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave. Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM on Friday, October 18, 2019 at All Saints Catholic Church, 1415 Dakota St. Interment of Ashes to follow at Concordia Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 9 to Oct. 15, 2019