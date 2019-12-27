|
Martha Lynn Spite (Lynny) was 71 when she passed away peacefully in Austin, Texas surrounded by her son and sisters on December 23rd after a lengthy illness. Lynny was a devoted mother who adored her loving son, Naim.
Born and raised in El Paso, Lynny was a lifelong business woman. At the start of her career she worked at both of the family owned businesses, The Valley Red Rooster and Paisano Distributing Company. She had a 30 year tenure as the original owner of Candy's Cake Decorating, where she sold cake decorating supplies, taught classes on cake decorating, as well as making chocolate, and gingerbread houses. She also owned Candy's Eatery, well known for its unique menu and pastrys'. Throughout her life she owned a dozen other businesses in El Paso and Houston.
Aside from loving to paint, listen to Andrea Bocelli, and travel, Lynny loved life most notably and shared a wonderful sense of humor with everyone. Lynny was the comedian of our family. Mama to her friends or Auntie Lynny, as lovingly referred to by all her nephews and nieces, was extremely generous and caring to all of them in addition to anyone who might need a helping hand. Her generosity was in abundance and Lynny always made sure every single person felt special and welcome.
Lynny also dedicated her time to raise money and clothing for local homeless and battered women's shelters, feeding the hungry, and working with wayward kids to help them reacclimatize to society by giving them jobs and helping them return to school.
Lynny is survived by her son Naim Ashley, and her sisters, Candy Aguirre, Jalile Camhi, Lolly Spite, Wadeaha Spite, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and brother-in-laws. Other siblings, now deceased, were Fred Spite, Jr., Freida Gilliland, and Zaden Spite. Her parents, also deceased, were Fred Michael Spite and Mary Ayoub Spite.
Services will be 3:00 PM on Saturday January 4, 2020, at Harrell Funeral Home, 4435 Frontier Trail Austin, Tx 78745.
Condolences may be sent to:
www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020