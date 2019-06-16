|
In Loving Memory of
Martha Montalvo Peralta
Our lives have not been the same since you left. Only two years have passed, but it seems like an eternity. We carry you with us in our hearts as we continue to walk through life, wishing you were still here with us to celebrate our accomplishments and share in the laughter. We know you did not want to leave us, but we find peace knowing you are now resting and free. We continue to be brave through the struggles we endure, because we know you are here with us, guiding us, protecting us and loving us. We will never be able to thank you enough for the life and love you gave us. We will carry on your legacy and continue to be a shining example of your creation. Until we meet again.
With all of our love,
Amanda & Denise Montalvo
Published in El Paso Times on June 16, 2019