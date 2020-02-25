Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home West
5054 Doniphan Drive
El Paso, TX 79932
(915) 587-0202
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Parra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Oralia "Mami Martha" Parra

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Oralia "Mami Martha" Parra Obituary
Martha "Mami Martha" Oralia Parra

Martha "Mami Martha" Oralia Parra, 76, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. She was a longtime resident of Santa Teresa, New Mexico. Martha was survived by her loving husband of 38 years Eduardo Parra Jr., children; Ramon Diaz, Osvaldo Diaz, Jaime Diaz, David Parra and Eduardo Parra III. Fifteen grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren. Brother; Crisoforo Mendoza, sisters; Lupe Mendoza, Nellie Mendoza, Rosie Mendoza and Eva Mendoza. Visitation will be Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home West with a Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home Chapel. Rite of Committal will follow at Memory Gardens of the Valley Cemetery. Services entrusted to HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME WEST.

5054 Doniphan Dr. 915-587-0202
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -