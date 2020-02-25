|
|
Martha "Mami Martha" Oralia Parra
Martha "Mami Martha" Oralia Parra, 76, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. She was a longtime resident of Santa Teresa, New Mexico. Martha was survived by her loving husband of 38 years Eduardo Parra Jr., children; Ramon Diaz, Osvaldo Diaz, Jaime Diaz, David Parra and Eduardo Parra III. Fifteen grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren. Brother; Crisoforo Mendoza, sisters; Lupe Mendoza, Nellie Mendoza, Rosie Mendoza and Eva Mendoza. Visitation will be Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home West with a Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home Chapel. Rite of Committal will follow at Memory Gardens of the Valley Cemetery. Services entrusted to HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME WEST.
5054 Doniphan Dr. 915-587-0202
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020