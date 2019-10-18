|
|
Martha P. Reyes
El Paso - Martha P. Reyes, 89 of El Paso, TX passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019. She was born in San Pedro Madera Chihuahua, Mexico on June 12, 1930. She is Preceded in death by her parents Richard Pulliam and Josefa Hernandez, Brother Salvador Pulliam, sister Maria del Carmen Cordero Pulliam. Her children Martha Angelica Reyes, Richard Henry Reyes, Ramon Manuel Reyes, her husband of 47 years Roberto A. Reyes and grandson Daniel William Collaso. She was a very loving and supportive mother, as well as a grandma, aunt, sister-in-law and friend to all who knew her. She was very involved in the school's PTA where her children went. She worked doing home parties selling Artex Embroidery paints. Then she worked for CR Anthony Co. for several years. She retired from the Popular Dry Goods Store after 21 years of service. She is survived by her children Roberto Reyes Jr. (Nancy), Teresa J. Reyes Collaso , Ruben C. Reyes, and Stepson Federico (Patricia). She had 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. We want to thank Dr. Roxane Tyroch and staff, Dr. Villareal and staff, Dr De la Rosa and Staff. Also all the staff at AM Hospice that helped us so very much in this difficult time. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with rosary beginning at 7:00pm at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 10:00am at Blessed Sacrament Church, 9025 Diana Dr. with interment to follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, Ms. Martha wanted donations made to the El Paso Animal Shelter or Rescue League, or .
www.FunerariaDelAngelCentral.com
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 18 to Oct. 22, 2019