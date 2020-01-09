Services
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
View Map
Rosary
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Cardona
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Vasquez Cardona


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Vasquez Cardona Obituary
Martha Vasquez Cardona

1945-2020

Survived by her children Susie Lamas, Sandra Serrano, Jaime Cardona, Javier Cardona. Her grandchildren Lydia Lamas, Daniel Lujan, Alyssa Cardona. Her great granddaughter Isla Lamas and her brother Robert Vasquez.

Lord, as you welcome your child into your glorious kingdom, we are at ease knowing she is now at peace.

Our future will continue with eternal faith until the day of our calling from you to be reunited with her.

In Jesus' name we pray.

Amen

Services will be at San Jose Funeral Home-East. Public visitation: Sat. 01/11/20 3 pm-6 pm. Prayer Rosary 4 pm- 6 pm.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -