Martha Vasquez Cardona
1945-2020
Survived by her children Susie Lamas, Sandra Serrano, Jaime Cardona, Javier Cardona. Her grandchildren Lydia Lamas, Daniel Lujan, Alyssa Cardona. Her great granddaughter Isla Lamas and her brother Robert Vasquez.
Lord, as you welcome your child into your glorious kingdom, we are at ease knowing she is now at peace.
Our future will continue with eternal faith until the day of our calling from you to be reunited with her.
In Jesus' name we pray.
Amen
Services will be at San Jose Funeral Home-East. Public visitation: Sat. 01/11/20 3 pm-6 pm. Prayer Rosary 4 pm- 6 pm.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020