Martha Yvonne "Mone" Garcia
1954 - 2020
El Paso - Martha Yvonne "Mone" Garcia

Our beloved Martha Yvonne "Mone" Garcia, 66, was called to Heaven on September 12, 2020. She was born on May 27, 1954. She was a life-long resident of El Paso, TX. Mone was known for her fun-loving and kind-hearted spirit. She was an angel sent from God with a ready smile and contagious laugh. Her spirit would light up the room. She was the life of the party and enjoyed being surrounded by family and friends. Mone left a profound impact on everyone she met and will be greatly missed by all.

She is survived by her children, Valerie Lopez Chavez (son-in-law, Manny Chavez) and Jesse Lopez (daughter-in-law, Holly Lopez), her grandchildren, Aaron and Andrew Chavez, Kenzie, Brighley, and Jesse Jr. Lopez, her sisters Sylvia Archuleta, Teresa Crespo, Patricia Recovo, and brothers David and Tom Avila.

She was deeply loved, will be greatly missed, and never forgotten. - My Angel Mom.

Visitation will be from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM with a Rosary at 3:00 PM and Scripture Service at 4:00 PM, Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Homes - East, 750 N. Carolina. Service can be viewed via Sunset Funeral Homes Facebook Live on Thursday from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Interment will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, September 18, 2020 at Evergreen East Cemetery.






Published in El Paso Times from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes - East
SEP
17
Rosary
03:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes - East
SEP
17
Service
04:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes - East
SEP
18
Interment
10:00 AM
Evergreen East Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 594-4424
