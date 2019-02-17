Martin Mendoza passed away Tuesday February 12, 2019. He was born on November 12, 1928. He was a lifelong resident of El Paso, TX and a alumnus of Bowie High School. He is preceded in death by his son Martin Enrique (Marty) Mendoza and grandson Mateo Martin (Matthew) Mendoza. He served proudly in the United States Army from 1950 to 1952 and then transferred to the Army Reserve until his Honorable Discharge in 1956. He served during the Korean War with the Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion 224th Infantry Division and the 40th Infantry Division where he earned the Army of Occupation Medal (Japan), Korean Service Medal with one Bronze Service Star, UN Service Medal and Combat Infantry Badge. He was employed with the City of El Paso Sanitation Department until his retirement in 1985. Martin is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Rosalie S. Mendoza, his sons George Oscar (wife Terry), Andrew Robert (wife Charlotte), Victor David, Ruben Armando (wife Symantha), daughter- in- law Mary Mendoza, brother Alfonso Mendoza, 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Special thanks to Dr. Rasheed, Dr. Pallis, Dr. Shay and nursing staff at Del Sol Medical Center. Pallbearers Cris Mendoza, Dante Mendoza, Sebastian Mendoza, Noah Mendoza, Christian Mendoza, Brian Mendoza, Alec Mendoza and Martin Lopez. Honorary pallbearers Riley Reijnaert, Joey Hanson and Bianca Mendoza. Visitation will take place Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home at 1060 N. Carolina Dr. with the Rosary beginning at 7pm. Funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at St. Raphael Church at 2301 Zanzibar Rd at 9:15am with interment to follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery. Martin Mendoza will be laid to rest with military honors. Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary