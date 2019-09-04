Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Vigil
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Santa Lucia Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Toscano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin O. Toscano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martin O. Toscano Obituary
Martin O. Toscano

El Paso - U.S. Army Veteran, Martin O. Toscano, 59, of El Paso, Tx. passed away on August 30, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother Maria de la Luz Toscano and his older brother, Mario A. Toscano. He is survived by his children, Martin O. Toscano Jr., Samantha Garcia and his extended family Aaron, Danny and Vanessa; sisters, Adriana Peralta, Gloria and Martha "Lili" Toscano, Sandra Stewart and brother, David Toscano. He was dearly loved by his grand-children, nieces, nephews and many cousins. Martin was known for his great smile and his sense of humor, backyard parties and his cooking skills. Let's not forget the trips he took with several friends for gold prospecting. Visitation for Martin will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with a vigil at 7:00 p.m. in Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Funeral mass will be Friday, September 6th at 1:00 p.m. in Santa Lucia Catholic Church with interment to follow Fort Bliss National Cemetery with military honors. A special thanks to you, Ruben Martinez, for being more than his closest friend, but almost a brother. Funeral services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N. Carolina Dr., El Paso, TX 79915, (915) 598-3332. A "Dignity" memorial provider.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hillcrest Funeral Home
Download Now