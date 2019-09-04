|
|
Martin O. Toscano
El Paso - U.S. Army Veteran, Martin O. Toscano, 59, of El Paso, Tx. passed away on August 30, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother Maria de la Luz Toscano and his older brother, Mario A. Toscano. He is survived by his children, Martin O. Toscano Jr., Samantha Garcia and his extended family Aaron, Danny and Vanessa; sisters, Adriana Peralta, Gloria and Martha "Lili" Toscano, Sandra Stewart and brother, David Toscano. He was dearly loved by his grand-children, nieces, nephews and many cousins. Martin was known for his great smile and his sense of humor, backyard parties and his cooking skills. Let's not forget the trips he took with several friends for gold prospecting. Visitation for Martin will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with a vigil at 7:00 p.m. in Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Funeral mass will be Friday, September 6th at 1:00 p.m. in Santa Lucia Catholic Church with interment to follow Fort Bliss National Cemetery with military honors. A special thanks to you, Ruben Martinez, for being more than his closest friend, but almost a brother. Funeral services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N. Carolina Dr., El Paso, TX 79915, (915) 598-3332. A "Dignity" memorial provider.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 4, 2019