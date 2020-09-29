Martina VicuñaEl Paso - Our beloved Martina Vicuña, 101, On Saturday, September 26, 2020 was welcomed by God and her late husband, Maximo Vicuña as she entered heaven. She was born in Cuauhtemoc, Chihuahua, Mexico in 1919. In 1995 she became a resident of El Paso, Texas and in 2016 she proudly became a U.S. Citizen. Martina was a woman of strong faith and a parishioner of the Cristo Salvador Catholic Church. Her love and generosity will forever live in our hearts. We thank the staff of Hospice El Paso for taking care of Martina in her lasts days. We specially thank those that lovingly cared for her daily; Armida Arreola, Dora Iturralde, Laura Garcia and countless others. Deeply cherishing her memory is her son; Julian Vicuña (Teresa Rodriguez), daughter Petra Vicuña Rodriguez(Ramon), grandchildren Julian Jr., Alberto Vicuña, Jorge, Rene, and Virginia Rodriguez; great-grandchildren Maximo, Jacob, April and Angel Rodriguez. In Lieu of flowers please donate to Christ the Savior Church at 5301 Wadswort Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79924