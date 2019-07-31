|
Mary A. Balzer
formerly of Willoughby Hills - Funeral mass for Mary A. Balzer, age 95, formerly of Willoughby Hills, will be 9:30 AM, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Parish, 37932 Euclid Avenue, Willoughby. Friends will be received from 5:00 until 7:00 PM Friday at the Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home, 36000 Lakeshore Blvd., Eastlake. Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery. Mary was born on November 16, 1923 to the late Frank and Mary (nee Rotar) Prelc and passed away on July 23, 2019. Mary loved socializing and had many friends; she looked forward to church every Sunday and loved to bake. She made the most amazing pies and cookies. She was especially known for her chocolate chip cookies and cheesecake. Mary is the beloved wife of 45 years to the late John W. Balzer; loving mother of John M. Balzer (deceased) (Carolyn) and Janet A. Bone (Dave); cherished grandmother of 5 and great grandmother of 12; sister of Sylvia Jones (deceased) (Jim). In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Hospice El Paso, 1440 Miracle Way, El Paso, TX 79925 or www.hospiceelpaso.org
Published in El Paso Times on July 31, 2019