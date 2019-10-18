|
Mary A. Welsh
El Paso - Mary A. Welsh, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jenaro Garcia - Nunez, entered into the hands of her Lord and Savior on Friday, August 16, 2019 at the age of 95. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Carl Edward Welsh and her beloved siblings; Margaret Garcia-Nunez, Ana Peterson, Manuel Garcia-Nunez, Joe (Cu) Garcia-Nunez and Emilia (Luchi) Guevara. She is survived by her four devoted sons; C. Edward Welsh (Anne), Jenaro F. Welsh (Kathleen), William F.P Welsh (Jamie), George L. Welsh (Karen), her 7 adored grandchildren and 6 cherished great-grandchildren.
Mary was a 1941 graduate of El Paso High. She traveled to Washington D.C during the second world war, where she worked in the war effort and met Carl, the love of her life. She was a kind and generous soul who helped individuals and families in many ways. She was a great storyteller, and she and Carl were prize winning dancers. Mary placed value on the contributions she made in the work place and always played a vital and integral role in every job she held, including being the first secretary for St. Pius X School and Rectory.
The Rosary Will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 7:00PM at Sunset Funeral Home - West. The Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 9:30AM at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1050 N. Clark. Interment will follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at 11:00AM. In Lieu of flowers please make a donation in her name to the Salvation Army. Services Entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home - West, 480 N. Resler Dr. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019