Services
Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 587-4408
Rosary
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX 79912
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
1050 N. Clark
View Map
Interment
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Ft. Bliss National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Welsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary A. Welsh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary A. Welsh Obituary
Mary A. Welsh

El Paso - Mary A. Welsh, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jenaro Garcia - Nunez, entered into the hands of her Lord and Savior on Friday, August 16, 2019 at the age of 95. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Carl Edward Welsh and her beloved siblings; Margaret Garcia-Nunez, Ana Peterson, Manuel Garcia-Nunez, Joe (Cu) Garcia-Nunez and Emilia (Luchi) Guevara. She is survived by her four devoted sons; C. Edward Welsh (Anne), Jenaro F. Welsh (Kathleen), William F.P Welsh (Jamie), George L. Welsh (Karen), her 7 adored grandchildren and 6 cherished great-grandchildren.

Mary was a 1941 graduate of El Paso High. She traveled to Washington D.C during the second world war, where she worked in the war effort and met Carl, the love of her life. She was a kind and generous soul who helped individuals and families in many ways. She was a great storyteller, and she and Carl were prize winning dancers. Mary placed value on the contributions she made in the work place and always played a vital and integral role in every job she held, including being the first secretary for St. Pius X School and Rectory.

The Rosary Will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 7:00PM at Sunset Funeral Home - West. The Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 9:30AM at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1050 N. Clark. Interment will follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at 11:00AM. In Lieu of flowers please make a donation in her name to the Salvation Army. Services Entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home - West, 480 N. Resler Dr. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
Download Now