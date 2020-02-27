|
Mary Alice Ernewayn
El Paso - On Tuesday, February 25, 2020, Mary Alice "Sugar" Borja Ernewayn, proudest mother of three and grandmother of four, passed away peacefully from complications of cancer in her parent's home at the age of 61. Mary Alice was born in Orlando, Florida where neighbors fell in love with a beautiful, joyful baby and nicknamed her "Sugar". Sugar was a resident of El Paso, Texas, graduated from Bel Air High School and aced Freshman classes at EPCC.
Sugar always worked two or three jobs simultaneously -- juggling annual testing at SISD, working with customers at Home Depot (most recently Lowe's) and even worked at Pancho's Buffet where she had a loyal following because of her sense of humor and contagious laughter. She had a warm smile and her love of people made her a true customer advocate. Her best memories at work came when she helped parents, teachers, students, or home improvement contractors but her fun relaxation came from her creative side. While working two jobs -- she was a magician when it came to delicious, visually incredible cake designs. She loved bringing joy to people through baking and she whipped out creations that had everyone amazed at her talent with secret recipes that produced heavenly tastes. She took great pride and much satisfaction providing wedding, quinceañera, or most importantly birthday cakes that brought such joy to others. Her Whataburger Cake complete with burger, lettuce, tomato, onions, fries with the recognizable orange and white bag and Chico's Tacos cakes were crowd pleaser favorites -- and every single topping was edible.
Sugar is preceded in death by her son-in-law Peter J. Herrera, Great Grandparents Luis & Elodia Acosta, and late husband Mario E. Ernewayn. She is survived by her adoring parents: Antonio and Alicia Borja; her only sibling Rosie Borja V. ; three loving children: Mario Antonio Ernewayn; Marissa Ashley Ernewayn-Herrera and Milissa Andrea Stephenson (Gavin); grandchildren Natalie Belle; Grant Malakai; Damian Jordan and Lyla Autumn. Nieces and nephew Meagan, Whitney (Willie) and Carlos Villanueva (Mandy); Aunts Marie Acosta (Polo dec.), Lia Cruz (Jesse dec.) and numerous relatives in Guam, friends and other family who loved her dearly.
The family gives a loving and special thank you to Sheriff Richard Wiles and the El Paso County Sheriffs for their outpouring of continued love and support. Sugar was so proud of the obligations your Officers bravely take on for the protection of our community. She loved you all fiercely.
Visitation: Sunday, March 1, 5pm to 9pm, Rosary 7pm, Martin Funeral Home, 1460 George Dieter. Mass: Monday, March 2 at 9am, Cristo Rey Catholic Church, 8011 Williamette, El Paso, TX.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020